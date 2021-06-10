Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.67. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,892. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

