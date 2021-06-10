Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

