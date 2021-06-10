Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Bank of America raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

