Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.45. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 2,212,478 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

