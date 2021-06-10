Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.94. Verso shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 195,842 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $572.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

