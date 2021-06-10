Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.54 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and $323,534.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.48 or 0.06712785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00465555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.39 or 0.01632116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00158039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00698597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00453696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00365202 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,404,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

