VerusCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.28 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.28 million and $34,410.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,673,025 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

