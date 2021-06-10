Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 20,000 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

