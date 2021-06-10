Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 2,010 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $35,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

VIAV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 803,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,083. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

