VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Trading Down 0.6%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB)’s stock price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 19,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 36,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.