Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $17,025.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.00843344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.27 or 0.08442617 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.