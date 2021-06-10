VideoCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,667.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $52.90 million and $206,667.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00338806 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035745 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.