VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.75 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $217,474.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00338806 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

