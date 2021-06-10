Vidulum Price Tops $0.0327 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $234,133.76 and approximately $499.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001353 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

