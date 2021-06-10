VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

