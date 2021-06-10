Vidya Price Down 21.7% This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $727,978.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00848261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.08494613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,914,261 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

