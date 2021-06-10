VIG (VIG) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $486.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,433,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

