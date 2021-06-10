Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr Buys 20,000 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 578,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,680. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.84.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
