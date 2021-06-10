Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.