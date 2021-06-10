Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $615.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 75.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $615.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00338806 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.