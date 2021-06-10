Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,049 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.98. 103,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $453.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

