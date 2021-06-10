Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viscount Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viscount Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 569,158 shares trading hands.

Viscount Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Viscount Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications.

