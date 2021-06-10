Visor.Finance Trading Down 26.3% This Week (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and approximately $922,917.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.00843344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.27 or 0.08442617 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,583,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars.

