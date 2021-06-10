Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 537. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

