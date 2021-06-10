Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $20.86

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $21.50. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

