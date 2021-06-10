VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $202,541.88 and approximately $411.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

