Vox.Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $196,100.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.93 or 0.00128116 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $597,823.82 and approximately $196,100.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00184607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00200021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.01303655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,759.65 or 1.00341876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 19,521 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

