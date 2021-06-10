Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.59 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $520.36 million and $4.59 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00006494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

