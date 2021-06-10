Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $1,084,500.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vroom stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

