Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKCMF. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WKCMF traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.75. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

