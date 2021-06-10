Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $6,444.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.15 or 0.00526535 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,374,643 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

