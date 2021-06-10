Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

