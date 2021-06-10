Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $906,325.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00199307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00202333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.01320268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,651.22 or 0.99874989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

