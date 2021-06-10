Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches One Day Volume of $393,885.00

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $393,885.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

