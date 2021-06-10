Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $58.06 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $58.06 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.45 or 0.06670113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00155847 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,854,375 coins and its circulating supply is 77,133,343 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.