Wanchain Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $129.68 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00238635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005548 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

