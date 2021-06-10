WandX Market Capitalization Achieves $346,431.36 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. WandX has a total market cap of $346,431.36 and $103.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WandX has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00864379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.36 or 0.08507968 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

