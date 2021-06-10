WandX Market Capitalization Reaches $237,201.63 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $237,201.63 and $4,569.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

