Warburg Research Reiterates “€22.50” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €22.50 ($26.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.50 ($27.65).

ETR:AIXA traded up €1.32 ($1.55) on Thursday, hitting €18.35 ($21.58). 1,335,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.55. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

