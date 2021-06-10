Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF remained flat at $$38.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

