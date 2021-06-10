Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 35,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

