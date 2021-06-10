Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

NYSE WAT opened at $328.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.29. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $328.81. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

