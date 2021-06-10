Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $407,488.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00195514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00202316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.62 or 0.01326844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.43 or 0.99722136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

