WAX Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. WAX has a total market cap of $234.11 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,737,495,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,111,399 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

