Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.76 ($33.84) on Thursday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

