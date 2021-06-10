Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Toll Brothers Inc alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,114,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.