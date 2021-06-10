Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) recently:

6/7/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$100.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$96.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 4,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

