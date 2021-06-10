Weil Company Inc. Acquires 28,308 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the period. Stride comprises approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stride worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 23.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

