Weil Company Inc. Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,736. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

