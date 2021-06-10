Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 497.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,780 shares during the period. BOX accounts for about 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in BOX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BOX by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 62,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

